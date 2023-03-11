Spring Forward

Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Standard time comes to an end in most parts of the United States this weekend. You’ll lose an hour of sleep for one night but gain more daylight in the evening in the months ahead. 

 ELISE AMENDOLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standard time comes to an end in most parts of the United States this weekend.

You’ll lose an hour of sleep for one night but gain more daylight in the evening in the months ahead.

