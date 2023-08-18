The Veterans Beach Purple Heart granite monument now sits taller atop a new foundation with a water fountain on the lakeside and a very visible “Veterans Memorial Park” sign.
There was the smaller Purple Heart memorial by the flagpole, which they wanted to do something with to define Veterans Beach, said Public Works Director Stephen Kramer.
Public Works foreman Toby Flameyer came up with the design and concept to do something special for the local Purple Heart chapter, Kramer said. The design incorporates a water fountain.
The memorial notes it was erected by Chapter #601 (Sebring) and friends and members of Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The lakeside of the memorial lists the charter members and members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Kramer said the Public Works crew did a great job on it and “put a lot of sweat and tears into it. It wasn’t easy, but they got it done.”
It was paid for by the city through funds for Veterans Beach.
Every year the city budgets for improvements at the park with plans for next year to replace the sidewalks and the picnic tables, Kramer said. “Park by park, we are trying to make things look good.”
Kramer said the final decision is up to the veterans, but the city would like to incorporate the memorials at Center Park, in the downtown Circle, as part of Veterans Beach memorial so it would be a true Veterans Memorial Park.
Veterans Beach is on the west side of Lake Jackson on Lakeview Drive.