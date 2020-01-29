VENUS — Want to learn about stars and constellations? Marvel at the beauty of our night sky? Curious about what planets are visible from your backyard? Come stargaze and search for nebulas, planets, the Milky Way and peer into the mysteries of the universe using telescopes from 6:15-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. Kye Ewing, who is an avid amateur astronomer, will be presenting with her telescope.
Ewing’s message to the public is, “Come on out and take a field trip to the Moon, the Orion Nebula, and Beyond! We will have some big telescopes out, but if you have one of your own and would like some help with it, please bring it along. We would love to help you learn more about telescopes and the night sky!”
There will be an optional 45-minute guided night hike through the Florida scrub, followed by telescope viewing for beginners. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescopes. If you own one and don’t know how to use it, this is your chance to get some assistance. Visitors who don’t want to hike, can work with telescopes the whole time.
This event is free and open to all ages. No RSVP required. Dress for hiking and check the weather. January nights can get cold.
Archbold Biological Station is eight miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8. Be aware that multiple locations are listed for Archbold when using GPS. Please use the address above to locate Archbold. The event starts at the Frances Archbold Hufty Learning Center at 9 a.m. All ages welcome but recommended for adults.
Visit archbold-station.org or find us on Facebook.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.