TALLAHASSEE — State regulators have gone to federal court to try to quash a subpoena from AIG Specialty Insurance Co. in a dispute stemming from a Medicare HMO being placed into receivership in 2014. The Florida Department of Financial Services last week filed a motion in federal court in Tallahassee seeking to quash a subpoena that would require a department representative to give a deposition in a case involving the receivership of Physicians United Plan, Inc.
A Leon County circuit judge in 2014 placed the HMO into receivership, with the department appointed as receiver. In 2016, the department filed suit against Pacific Western Bank and two other banks to recover damages because of what last week’s motion described as “lease back transactions that the banks marketed to Physicians United Plan.” A document in Leon County circuit court said the transactions were alleged to be an “attempt to improperly convert non-admitted assets into ‘admitted’ assets.”