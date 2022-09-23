SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to take any action concerning a June burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.

Council President Tom Dettman noted that Councilwoman Terry Mendel filed a complaint with the Police Department about two weeks ago. Mendel said the complaint was about a violation of a city ordinance concerning the burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.

