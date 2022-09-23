SEBRING — The State Attorney’s Office has decided not to take any action concerning a June burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
Council President Tom Dettman noted that Councilwoman Terry Mendel filed a complaint with the Police Department about two weeks ago. Mendel said the complaint was about a violation of a city ordinance concerning the burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
Dettman announced at Tuesday’s council meeting that the State Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute.
Mendel asked why the city would not take care of a violation of the ordinance. “Why would the city think that this was not an important thing to address?”
Dettman said he couldn’t answer that other than the Police Department didn’t see the violation.
“Whatever the complaint that was received by the Police Department from you was reviewed by the State Attorney and they didn’t see it [violation],” he said.
Police Chief Karl Hoglund said his department referred a charging document to the State Attorney’s Office. That charging document was reviewed by the State Attorney and they determined they could not prosecute the case based upon facts and circumstances.
“In talking with John Krumholtz, who is our assistant state attorney, he felt as though probable cause existed, meaning there was a technical violation of the ordinance, [but] he could not prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt in court,” Hoglund said. “Frequently, and I don’t know it is the case in this case, there is a conflict between the interpretation of the law and Constitutional rights.”
Mendel’s evidence from the June 5 burlesque show at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden was a photograph taken during the photo-op period after the show. The photo allegedly shows a performer with a bare backside.