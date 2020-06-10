SEBRING — The attorney defending the civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian School has been seeking records in the criminal case against a former teacher at the school who is facing numerous charges.
In two criminal lawsuits, Jack Charles Howard III is charged with battery, sexual battery custodial authority and six counts of lewd molestation. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the Heartland Christian School campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
Herman Law, Boca Raton, is representing a female student (named as “Jane Doe” in the civil lawsuit) who attended Heartland Christian School.
The defendant/Heartland Christian, represented by Palm Beach Gardens attorney Peter Alan Cooke, sought copies of all evidence in the Sebring Police Department’s investigation involving Howard including interviews/statements, videos, drawings, photographs, cell phone data and other evidence.
Sebring City Attorney Bob Swaine filed an objection recently to the motion to compel the Sebring Police Department to provide the records of its investigation. He cited that all records and reports of the Child Protection Team of the Department of Health are confidential and exempt and noted that unredacted statements are confidential.
Swaine also cited Marsy’s Law, which affords protection to crime victims.
State Attorney Brain Haas also filed a response to the defendant’s motion to compel noting that the defendant sought a court order to require the State Attorney’s Office to produce depositions taken of witnesses relating to the criminal investigation and prosecution of Jack Charles Howard III.
The State Attorney objected citing procedural and substantive grounds and noted that the depositions in question were not in the State Attorney’s possession
A jury trial in the civil lawsuit before Judge David Ward is set for Sept. 14 with a pre-trial conference on Aug. 27.
The latest action in the civil case occurred June 5 with Herman Law attorney Andrew Silvershein requesting an inspection of the school campus for the purpose of, “inspection and measuring, surveying, photographing, videotaping, testing or sampling the property or any designated object or operation on it.”
Howard was initially arrested in January 2019 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian School. On Feb. 7, 2019 Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
On April 12, 2019 Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.