State Auditor Charges

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, center, is sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby as her mother Betty Wood looks on during North Carolina inaugural ceremonies on Jan. 10, 2009, at the State Library building in Raleigh, N.C.

 JIM BOUNDS/AP PHOTO, FILE

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job.

In a statement released days after the two charges against her became public, Auditor Beth Wood said the collision happened when she left a holiday gathering where she had been for about two hours the evening Dec. 8. She was cited by Raleigh police four days later for a misdemeanor hit-and-run and another traffic-related charge. A Wake County court date is scheduled for Thursday.

