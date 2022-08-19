TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Education is backing a Tampa Christian school in a legal battle about whether the school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 football championship game.

Attorneys for the department filed a 28-page brief this week at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blasting the Florida High School Athletic Association, which rejected Cambridge Christian School’s request to offer a prayer before the high-school game in Orlando.

Recommended for you