SEBRING — The State Board of Education approved the new Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards for English language arts and mathematics that will replace to the current Florida Standards, which are based on the controversial Common Core Standards.
At Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said they have already received calls from other states about getting the new standards because they want to follow them.
The new standards are not just great for teachers, they are great for parents, he said, after a district superintendent said they currently have middle school students assist elementary students with math because it is taught differently than when parents were in school so they are unable to help their children.
School Board of Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Anne Lindsay said the district accessed the new standards for ELA and math when they were released on Jan. 31.
“We printed each one of the sets of standards and we are in the process of reviewing those as a district,” she said.
Thus far the announced timeline calls for the ELA curriculum to be updated by next school year and the math to be updated by the 2022-23 school year along with the updating of the assessments, Lindsay said.
For this year and next school year, the Florida Standards Assessments will continue along with the end-of-course exams in ELA and math, she said.
“We are waiting for direction from the Department of Education as to the next step,” Lindsay said. The DOE will be leading the process to start the transition to the new curriculum, identify instructional materials and then the assessments have to be completed.
An area of concern expressed at the State Board meeting was the funding for the implementation of the new standards, which would include professional development for educators.
It was noted at the State Board meeting that the Florida Department of Education requested $3 million for implementation, but the House budget includes $2.7 million and thus far the Senate budget has no money for it.
Board of Education Member Michael Olenick said he couldn’t understand why the $3 million would not be funded for an effective implementation of the new standards
In the introductory of the new ELA standars it is noted, “In the early grades, the standards emphasize explicit, systematic phonics instruction as the foundation of literacy. Decoding and fluency are essential to creating proficient readers.
The new mathematics standards highlight the following changes and improvements:
• Simplicity — There is less emphasis now on students using multiple strategies just for the sake of multiple strategies. Parents will better understand their children’s work in mathematics.
• Practicality — Statements that were unnecessarily complicated, or too difficult to implement, are streamlined. Statements are more focused now on the learning goal, with less verbiage than before about the means to get there.
• Specificity – Florida’s B.E.S.T. Standards for Mathematics 9-12 are organized in a way that allows for multiple pathways for the students of Florida.
The full name of the new standards is: “Florida Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking (B.E.S.T.).”