TALLAHASSEE — Members of the State Board of Education are considering how to put “pressure” on local teachers-union leaders and school-board members amid delays in planned salary increases for teachers in some districts.

The state board Wednesday discussed efforts to distribute money approved by the Legislature, including $800 million earmarked in this year’s state budget for raising teacher salaries. That money is part of an effort to raise minimum teacher pay to $47,500.

