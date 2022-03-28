SEBRING — Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced $800 million in this year’s budget to raise minimum teacher pay and increase veteran teacher salaries in Florida.
The $800 million is a $250 million increase over last year’s funding, and brings Florida’s investments in teacher pay to greater than $2 billion since the 2020 Legislative Session.
In 2020, the average starting salary for a teacher in Florida was $40,000 (26th in the nation), and with today’s funding, it will now be at least $47,000 (ninth in the nation).
The current teacher starting salary in Highlands is $45,000.
“It will make a huge impact as the teachers salary increase allocation is five times more than last year,” said Jim Demchak, Highlands teachers union negotiator.
There was enough money to move the base $630 for this current year, he said. “Therefore, logic would say we should make it close to $47,500 next year.
“One nice change is instead of an 80/20% requirement (80% raising starting salary/20% to veteran teachers) on the money use, it is now 50/50% which allows money to go to veteran teachers for a change,” Demchak noted.
The other issue is the $15 per hour minimum wage for support staff, he said. “It is funded, but I am afraid of salary scale compression.”
If the minimum salary is raised without increases for the veteran employees, there is a smaller difference between the salaries of a new employee and a veteran employee, which is called salary scale compression.
DeSantis said, “Over the last three years, we have worked hard to increase teacher pay. We have invested more than $2 billion in teacher pay, and with rising inflation, this could not come at a better time. This will help Florida to recruit and retain great teachers.”
Clay County Superintendent David Broskie said, “There is a nationwide teacher shortage, as fewer students enter the college of education programs with the goal of becoming an educator. I applaud the governor’s leadership and vision for recognizing that the starting salary of teachers needed to be raised to address this challenge.”