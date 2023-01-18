TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has not violated a court order that blocked parts of a controversial law restricting how race-related concepts can be taught in higher education, a federal judge ruled last week.

Plaintiffs challenging the 2022 law, which DeSantis dubbed the “Stop Wrongs To Our Kids and Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act,” accused the administration of failing to comply with a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law.

