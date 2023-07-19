Wilkerson and Newton

On Tuesday, July 18, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people as a result of a shooting incident that occurred in Winter Haven on Monday afternoon. There were no injuries in the shooting.

PCSO detectives arrested Derick Wilkerson, 31, of Orlando and his friend, Stacy Newton, 38, of Winter Haven. Newton is employed by Polk Correctional Institution in Polk City.

