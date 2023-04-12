TALLAHASSEE — A judge has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit alleging that Florida’s Medicaid program has violated federal laws by denying coverage for incontinence supplies for adults with disabilities.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard issued a 37-page decision granting a request by attorneys for two women and the organization Disability Rights Florida to handle the case as a class action. While it is not clear how many people the case could affect, the decision cited one estimate that at least 480 Medicaid beneficiaries a year turn 21 and lose coverage for incontinence supplies that they received as children.

