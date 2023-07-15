It’s not a complete plan. It’s just a draft, but it’s the first step toward long-term recovery efforts for people and businesses affected by last year’s hurricanes.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is working with the Florida Department of Commerce, formerly the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, on a draft plan to provide long-term help.
The state of Florida is set to receive $910.6 million total in Community Redevelopment Block Grant — Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to support long-term resiliency and mitigation efforts.
That’s just the initial allocation. Leandro “Leo” Garcia, deputy director of the Office of Long-Term Resiliency, said the total need in Florida could tally up to up to $2.5 billion.
Funding will go to residents and businesses in Highlands County, as well as in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole and St. Johns counties.
Jasmine Waye, also with Florida Commerce, told the room Tuesday that HUD has identified Lee, Orange, Sarasota and Volusia counties to receive direct assistance and allow them to set up their own disaster relief and mitigation programs. Those four counties and the other 20 counties fall into the MID Areas, those “Most Impacted and Distressed.”
Florida Commerce will take the lead on setting up the state’s efforts to develop a state action plan to provide for unmet, long-term recovery needs in Hurricane Ian-affected areas.
Florida Commerce representatives have begun holding public workshops. One was 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Highlands County Government Center. It was, however, only attended by less than a half-dozen local residents.
All the same, Garcia said public feedback is critical to formulating a successful plan.
“We need your help to get this right,” Garcia said Tuesday.
The draft is online right now, posted at FloridaJobs.org/Hurricane-Ian. Wednesday marked the start of a 30-day comment period, ending Aug. 14, for people to give input on how the program can help.
Signing up online for alerts will help people know when meetings, hearings and application periods take place, Garcia and Waye said.
The draft plan will have two public hearings, officials said. It will be possible for people to pre-apply, which will then line them up to be invited to submit a full application for relief.
Throughout July, Florida commerce will complete their public meetings, and by or by the end of September, they hope to have a complete Florida State Action Plan for Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery to submit to HUD.
By then, vendors hired to help assign aid should be “boots on the ground,” Garcia said.
People may send public comments via email or by mail at “Florida Commerce; Division of Community Development; Attn: Office of Long-Term Resiliency, Business Economic Recovery; The Caldwell Building; 107 E. Madison St., MSC-420; Tallahassee, FL 32399.