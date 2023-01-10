TALLAHASSEE — Amid a fierce national debate about immigration issues, Florida this week will try to convince a U.S. district judge that the Biden administration is violating federal laws through policies that lead to releasing undocumented immigrants.

Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell was scheduled to begin a trial Monday in a lawsuit that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed against the Biden administration in 2021.

