TALLAHASSEE — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expected to decide this fall whether Florida can import prescription drugs from Canada, the state last week lashed out after federal officials raised issues such as a requirement for a secured warehouse in Michigan.

The issues are detailed in court filings in two lawsuits Florida has filed against the FDA amid a long-running effort to get approval to import cheaper drugs from Canada for state programs such as Medicaid, the prison system and facilities run by the Department of Children and Families.

Recommended for you