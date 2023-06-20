TALLAHASSEE — With a federal judge poised to hear arguments this week, the state is fighting an attempt to block key parts of a new law that places additional restrictions on public-employee unions.

Attorneys for the state filed a 66-page document recently urging Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to reject a request by teachers unions to issue a preliminary injunction against parts of the law that include preventing dues from being deducted from workers’ paychecks.

