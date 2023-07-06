TALLAHASSEE — General-revenue tax collections topped expectations by about $100 million in May, while state economists pointed to “subpar” savings by Floridians.

The Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research released a report Friday that said the state collected $4.251 billion in general revenue in May, $99.9 million more than had been forecast. By comparison, general revenue topped expectations by $384.8 million in April and $167.7 million in March.

