TALLAHASSEE — Two health insurers have launched legal fights after they lost out on contracts to provide managed care to state employees, with one insurer alleging a violation of Florida’s open-meetings law.

AvMed and Aetna have filed four challenges after the Florida Department of Management Services last month announced its intent to award contracts to administer health-maintenance organization and preferred-provider organization plans for state workers, retirees and dependents.

