TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.6% in February, with job growth expected to continue in parts of the economy such as leisure and hospitality.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report that said 284,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in February, down 2,000 from a month earlier. Meanwhile, the labor force grew by 24,000 to reach 10.879 million.

