TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.6% in February, with job growth expected to continue in parts of the economy such as leisure and hospitality.
The state Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday released a report that said 284,000 Floridians qualified as unemployed in February, down 2,000 from a month earlier. Meanwhile, the labor force grew by 24,000 to reach 10.879 million.
The 2.6% rate was the same as in January.
Friday’s numbers were accompanied by a report from the department that showed total employment in Florida is expected to grow by 5.2% over the next two years.
“The leisure and hospitality industry is projected to grow the fastest of all industries, at 8.1%, adding 100,653 jobs over the two-year window,” Jimmy Heckman, the department’s chief of workforce statistics and economic research, said in a conference call.
Jobs in professional and business services and in the education and health sectors are projected to grow by 6.9% in the two-year outlook. Construction jobs are forecast to increase by 4.5%, with manufacturing jobs up 4.1%.
The February unemployment rate was down from 3.3% a year earlier, with the labor force growing by 247,000 and the number of people out-of-work reduced by 66,000.
Florida’s non-agricultural employment was up by 427,400 workers over the year, trailing only Texas at 611,400 and California, 486,500.
Gov,. Ron DeSantis’ office issued a news release that said Florida’s 2.3% growth rate over the past year was faster than the national rate of 1.5%.
“Florida’s economy continues to be number one in new business formations while growing our labor force and creating jobs faster than the national rate,” DeSantis said in a statement.
Among regional totals, the February unemployment rate in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan statistical area was 2.2%, the lowest in the state.
The rate was 2.5% in the Jacksonville and Tampa-St. Petersburg regions and 2.6% in the Orlando and Pensacola areas.
The highest rates were in The Villages, Sebring and Homosassa Springs regions, each at 3.8%.