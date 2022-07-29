62e1a6922c748

Hurricane Michael caused massive damage and insurance claims in 2018.

TALLAHASSEE — Amid fears that a financial-ratings agency will downgrade numerous property-insurance companies, Florida regulators Wednesday announced a stopgap plan to try to make sure homeowners can maintain coverage.

The plan involves the state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. acting as a financial backstop. Citizens would take on a reinsurance role to help make sure claims get paid if private insurers go insolvent.

