TALLAHASSEE — The state Agency for Health Care Administration has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit that is expected to lead to the Medicaid program providing incontinence supplies to adults with disabilities, according to court documents.

Lawyers for the state, two women with disabilities and the advocacy group Disability Rights Florida last week asked a federal judge to approve the settlement and put the lawsuit on hold while the Agency for Health Care Administration moves forward with a rule-making process. The lawsuit would be dismissed if the rule-making process results in incontinence supplies being provided.

