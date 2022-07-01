SEBRING — Sebring High was close to the state average of students doing well on the English language arts (ELA) Florida Standards Assessment and a few elementary schools had good scores, but other Highlands District schools lagged behind the state average.
The test scores, from the Florida Department of Education, are ranked in five achievement levels with Level 5 being the highest achievement level.
Scores are typically compared using the percentage of students who score in Level 3 and above with those students considered on grade level or above grade level in their mastery of the subject.
The ninth-grade ELA scores show Sebring High at 50% in Level 3 and above while statewide it was 51%. Avon Park High was at 39% and Lake Placid High 34%, which means a large majority of students were below grade level in Level 1 or Level 2.
Data for Highlands Virtual School at this grade level was not included, likely due to the FDOE policy of not providing the data when there are less than 10 students in a category.
The 10th-grade ELA scores show Sebring High at 47% in Level 3 and above while statewide it was 49%. Avon Park High was 35%, Lake Placid High was 33% and Highlands Virtual School was 46% in Level 3 and above.
The FDOE’s district data for 10th-grade ELA scores show 40% in Level 3 and above in Highlands while it was 44% in Hardee, 31% in Glades and DeSoto counties and 36% in Okeechobee.
At the middle school level, the eighth-grade ELA scores show statewide 49% in Level 3 and above. In Highlands it was 37% districtwide and 45% at Hill-Gustat Middle, 39% at Sebring Middle, 35% at Lake Placid Middle, 28% at Avon Park Middle and 50% at Highlands Virtual School.
At the elementary level, the fifth-grade ELA scores show statewide 55% in Level 3 and above. In Highlands it was 45% with Hardee leading the Heartland districts with 54%.
Three district schools were above the state average for the fifth-grade ELA with both Lake Country and Cracker Trail elementary schools at 57% in Level 3 or above and Sun ‘N Lake Elementary at 56%.
Three district elementary schools were well below the state average with Park Elementary at 38%, Lake Placid Elementary at 36% and Fred Wild Elementary at 33% in the percentage who scored in Level 3 and above.
The FDOT reported that statewide in third to 10th-grade English language arts, performance was maintained at 52% in 2022 compared to 2021.