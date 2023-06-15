TALLAHASSEE — Disputing arguments about Death Row inmate Duane Owen’s mental competency, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office is requesting the U.S. Supreme Court clear the way for Owen’s execution Thursday in the 1984 murder of a Palm Beach County woman.

Moody’s office said in two filings Tuesday that the Supreme Court should reject an attempt by Owen’s attorneys to halt the execution. Owen’s attorneys sought a stay Monday, contending that he “lacks a rational understanding of the connection between his crime and impending execution due to his fixed psychotic delusions and dementia.”

Recommended for you