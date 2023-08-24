TALLAHASSEE — The state wants a federal appeals court to put on hold an injunction that requires changes aimed at keeping children with complex medical conditions out of nursing homes, arguing that part of the injunction is “nothing less than a court-ordered takeover of Florida’s Medicaid program.”

Attorneys for the state filed a 29-page motion Monday seeking a stay of the injunction issued last month by U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks in a decade-long battle between the state and the federal government over care for the children. The state wants the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put the injunction on hold while an underlying appeal of issues in the case plays out.

Recommended for you