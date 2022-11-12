TALLAHASSEE — Hoping to protect manatees as they congregate this winter, state wildlife officials Tuesday issued an emergency rule that will temporarily prevent boating in an area of the Indian River Lagoon near a Florida Power & Light power plant.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rule will create a “no entry zone,” effective Nov. 15, in water adjacent to FPL’s Cape Canaveral Energy Center and in an intake canal. Manatees gather near the power plant in the winter because of warm water.

