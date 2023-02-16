TALLAHASSEE — State officials are seeking to recover more than $345,000 from a former North Florida prosecutor who drew the money from a retirement account before pleading guilty to corruption charges.

The State Board of Administration, which oversees retirement funds, filed a lawsuit Monday in Leon County circuit court against Jeffrey Siegmeister, who served from 2013 to 2019 as state attorney in the 3rd Judicial Circuit in Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

