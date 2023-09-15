TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week could approve spending more than $141 million to conserve 42,000 acres of land from the Panhandle to the Devil’s Garden area southwest of Lake Okeechobee.

During a telephone meeting Monday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will consider three land purchases through the Florida Florida program, including a deal with one of the largest citrus growers in the nation. Also, DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will consider purchasing three conservation easements to help preserve land from development.

