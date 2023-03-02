TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration on Tuesday argued that a Massachusetts federal judge should toss out a potential class-action lawsuit filed after Florida flew 49 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September.

In a 92-page court document, attorneys for DeSantis, other state officials and the Florida Department of Transportation contended that the lawsuit should be rejected for a series of procedural and substantive reasons. The lawsuit alleges that the flights were unconstitutional and violated federal laws.

