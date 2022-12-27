Broadband-Map

Jade Piros de Carvalho, director of the Office of Broadband Development in the Kansas Department of Commerce, talks about the need for broadband internet service across the state with a map of state grants for projects, Wednesday Dec. 13, 2022, in the department’s offices in Topeka, Kansas. States are facing a tight deadline for proposing corrections to the federal government map that spells out which areas lack broadband service.

 JOHN HANNA/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — States are racing against a deadline to challenge the map federal officials will use to divvy up the nation’s largest-ever investment in high-speed internet.

At stake is a share of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, part of the infrastructure measure President Joe Biden signed into law last year.

Recommended for you