SEBRING — On Thursday, Nov. 5, Highlands County commissioners and Highlands County Fire Rescue staff, along with volunteer fire staff and other county staff, took part in an open house at DeSoto City Station 18. The open house was to recognize a restoration project dating back 10 years.
“Volunteers at the Desoto City VFD have waited a long time to simply have somewhere decent to gather,” Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said. “We appreciate the community and county commissioners’ work and willingness to establish the countywide fire assessment, which made the funds for this project available.”
In November 2010, a water pipe break occurred at Station 18, damaging the bathroom and the kitchen. The damage required the kitchen to be torn out. The station, which is at 4612 Desoto Road in Sebring, was built in the early 1980s.
The bathroom pipe was repaired in November 2010, while the kitchen and dayroom area remained unfinished and unusable for 10 years as the Volunteer Fire Department District ran out of funds after the pipe repair. This project was given new life via the countywide fire assessment, with over $100,000 dedicated to several projects at Station 18. To date, $57,732 has been spent restoring the space for DeSoto City’s 12 active volunteer members.
At Thursday’s event, Highlands County commissioners Don Elwell and Jim Brooks attended the open house.
“This was one of the county’s original volunteer fire stations and it has been in existence for a long time, serving the areas south and east of the City of Sebring,” Brooks said. “Much of the original work on this station goes back to the 1970s and 1980s when it was an all-volunteer fire department, manned by people who unselfishly gave of their time and talents to provide fire protection for the citizens in their community.
“The volunteers are still a necessary and important component of our countywide fire protection service,” Brooks said. “These renovations will improve the efficiency of carrying out those services from this station and I’m glad to see the improvements that have been completed here.”
Additional repairs are planned for Station 18, including the repair of portions of the building skin and roof area.
“While there is more to do at this station, this work represents the first significant project out of five that are in the planning phase around the county,” Bashoor said.
