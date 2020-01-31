SEBRING — Due to extensive long-term damage from two original air-conditioning units, repair work at Highlands County Fire Rescue Station 41, Sun N Lakes Lake Placid, is expected to start Monday, Feb. 3. Because of the extent of the work, crews will temporarily relocate to Station 36, Lake Placid, until work is complete.
Repair work will begin Monday to fix a significant problem that soaked and has caused mold in insulation and ceilings, across the entire attic area. The leaks have also rendered the building’s fire alarm system inoperable. Station 41 is at 460 Sun N Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid.
The crews will vacate the building’s living area beginning Thursday, Jan. 30 for approximately two to four weeks. While Station 41 crews will be temporarily relocated to Station 36, 12 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid, Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor has directed crews to go by Station 41 daily to check on progress and to continue conducting training and general inspection work in their primary Sun N Lakes response area.
“Temporarily relocating to Station 36 bears no expense and allows us to keep crews safe and within five miles of most of the response area,” Bashoor said.
It is anticipated that repair work should be complete by March 1, with the move in to occur after job inspection and sign off.
For more information, call 863-385-1112.