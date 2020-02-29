SEBRING — The Sebring City Council will consider Tuesday a special event application for a "Stations of the Cross" event on Good Friday, April 10.
The Stations of the Cross refers to a series of 14 events depicting Jesus Christ on the day of his execution, according to the background information for the City Council meeting.
Anne Shahid, who has organized such events in other locations, has submitted the event application for the hours of 6:45 - 8:30 a.m. beginning in the parking lot adjacent to the Public Library and proceeding to Lakeview Drive to West Center and then Circle Park.
In a letter to the City, Shahid stated, "I use people from all walks of life in my cast — the youth and elderly portray different roles to make what Jesus did for us more a reality.
"I also use horses and Roman soldiers all dressed in appropriate costumes for the event. Whippers are also used for the scourging when Pilate hands Jesus over to be crucified. The use of appropriate songs and prayers relating to each Station are also used."
Shahid stated she has been doing this special re-enactment for the past 15 years in different countries and it has brought people to tears and hopefully a changed lifestyle to improve their quality of life and so with a better society and country.
City staff has checked and there are no other activities in the area that would conflict with the event, according to the agenda. The 14 stages would take place along this route.
In accordance with City policy, there will be no fees for City services for the event as the event serves to promote a holiday observed by the City, the agenda states. Both the Sebring Police Department and Sebring Fire Department will provide services with on duty staff.
The requested motion from City staff is for approval of the event as presented.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 368 S. Commerce Ave.