SEBRING — Among the businesses that closed due to COVID-19 concerns and stay at home orders, gyms quickly found themselves losing patrons. People looking to avoid contact with potential virus carriers began staying home, keeping away from the gym and turning to alternative workouts.
In support of this trend, Planet Fitness has begun its United We Move program. As an alternative option to those at home looking to maintain some semblance of a workout routine, the program is meant to also inspire and encourage people to remain active and get moving while staying at home. "Viewers can tune in and get moving with Planet Fitness trainers and surprise celebrity guests for a 20 minute or less workout to keep positive and active in a non-intimidating way," said a Planet Fitness Representative. "The Facebook Live Home Work-Ins is for members and non-members to watch daily at 7 p.m."
No equipment is required to join in with the workouts. Many don't require any kind of equipment at all. "The Home Work-Ins are designed to combat stress, keep people moving, motivated and inspired," said the Planet Fitness Representative.
Led by Planet Fitness certified trainers, there are also occasional special guests. Work-Ins have been led by NASCAR champion Joey Logano, New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and fitness trainer from "The Biggest Loser" Erica Lugo. Home Work-In participants are able to stay connected to Planet Fitness and the trainers through the Planet Fitness Facebook page and its website. Recently, actress, singer and dancer Alyson Stoner hosted on April 9 and the Harry the Hawk, the mascot of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team hosted Easter Sunday.
"Planet Fitness created the United We Move program to provide alternative options for those at home who want to maintain a workout routine and to inspire and encourage those at home to stay active, get moving and relieve stress during this unprecedented time," added the Planet Fitness Representative. "It is in this spirit we plan to continue this effort for as long as needed."
Taking part in the United We Move Home Work-Ins is easy. The Work-Ins are aired live daily on the Planet Fitness Facebook page at 7 p.m. Eastern. Once the Work-Ins have aired, they will also be available on the Planet Fitness Youtube page for easy viewing. Whether you watch live on Facebook or later on Youtube, these Home Work-Ins are available for both members and non-members for free.
For more information on United We Move Home Work-Ins, visit PlanetFitness.com/united-we-move.