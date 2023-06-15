Chief E. Laney Stearns, Highlands County Public Safety director, has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Chief Fire Officer” (CFO).
The Commission on Professional Credentialing met on June 6 to re-confer this designation on Stearns. He was first awarded the designation in 2005 and is one of only 1,882 CFOs worldwide.
“Chief Stearns is a tremendous asset to our team,” County Administrator Laurie Hurner said. “His hard work to maintain this professional designation shows his commitment to the fire services profession, the Board and our Fire Rescue and Emergency Management divisions.”
Achieving this designation signifies Stearns’ career commitment to the fire and emergency services.
This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining it requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.
The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.
“It is an honor to maintain this designation and be recognized by fellow peers in the fire services profession,” Stearns said.
The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence Inc., administers the designation program.