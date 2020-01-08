Zachary Stephen Steiner was arrested in Hillsborough County in reference to child pornography.
Steiner is awaiting transport back to Highlands County to face 22 counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote (first-degree felony) and 22 counts of transmission of child pornography (a third-degree felony).
These charges are just from one victim, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Detectives say they know that there are at least two more victims, possibly more. The victims are all from Highlands County, the release says.
HCSO is asking that anyone with information concerning Steiner or anyone who was in a relationship with Steiner to contact the sheriff’s office at 863-402-7357 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.