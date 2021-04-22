LORIDA — Within 15 minutes of opening on Saturday, 200 carloads of folks already arrived to take a step back in time at the Highlands County Heritage Festival at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate on the Kissimmee River. The two-day festival was presented by the Highlands County Heritage Association.
The festival included: artisans, food vendors, antique cars, craft vendors, entertainment including Tommy Brandt, education exhibits, quilt displays AND quilt turning, pontoon boat tour, information speaker and powwow dancing.
At the Cow Hunter Camp, there were Florida cattle, horses and farm implements displayed, allowing visitors to relive the past as cow hunters bring to life migration in old Florida.
Kissimmee River Boat Cruises were available during the festival.
Highlands County Commissioner Kevin Robert was among the many local government officials who attended the festival Saturday.
After seeing the inside of the Lockett Home, Roberts said, “It’s beautiful; I love seeing all the history of it; I love history and I love the way it has been preserved.”
There was a time when the home and property were in great deterioration, but the current owner, Paul “Butch” Thompson, did a great job to preserve it after he purchased the property, Roberts said.
All five of the County Commissioners are here, he said.
Roberts said he thought he would be among the first the arrive at the festival, but was shocked when they already had three or four rows of cars parked.
“The older I get, the more I like history and I love the history of Highlands County.” he said.
One room in the Lockett Home currently has artwork on display from Sebring High School students and the Avon Park Historical Society has an apron display in the kitchen.
Heartland Cultural Alliance member Gaylen Thomas noted this is a first-time event at the Lockett Estate.
She said Jim Pollard with the Sebring Historical Society conceived the idea, which was organized in six months.
Pollard and others created the Highlands County Heritage Association, Thomas said. “This is the first year and look how big it is. So they want to keep this up as a yearly recognition.”
Thomas also noted Thompson’s efforts to make many improvements on the property.