Two very different members of Congress have introduced bills to protect civil liberties, including one that would seek to repeal the Patriot Act.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has introduced a bill that would aim to end or at least curtail the U.S. Government’s surveillance program in existence since the U.S.A. Patriot Act was enacted in the wake of terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

