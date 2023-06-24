Two very different members of Congress have introduced bills to protect civil liberties, including one that would seek to repeal the Patriot Act.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has introduced a bill that would aim to end or at least curtail the U.S. Government’s surveillance program in existence since the U.S.A. Patriot Act was enacted in the wake of terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
House Bill 4267, called “The Protect Our Civil Liberties Act,” would repeal the Patriot Act and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act amendments of 2008 that, Steube said, have expanded government overreach and increased capabilities for government agents and agencies to spy, conduct warrantless searches and obtain private records — even those held by third parties.
Among this personal data and communications have been emails, phone calls and personal text messages.
Steube is a member of the Select Subcommittee of the Weaponization of the Federal Government, created Jan. 10 of this year, whose purpose, ostensibly, is to “investigate surveillance abuses from the Executive Branch on American citizens and the undermining of Americans’ civil liberties.”
“For decades now, the misnamed Patriot Act and the 2008 FISA Amendments have allowed the federal government to trample on the rights of law-abiding American citizens,” Steube said in a press release on Wednesday. “As the federal government has become increasingly weaponized against its own people, it is imperative we rein in this overreach. We can have a secure nation and retain our civil liberties at the same time.”
In the meantime, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) introduced a different civil rights bill on Jan. 30, 2023. Senate Bill 12, called the “Korematsu-Takai Civil Liberties Protection Act of 2023,” would prohibit detention or imprisonment of any individual based solely on an actual or perceived protected characteristic of the individual.
Protected characteristics, as defined in the bill, include race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, and any additional characteristic that the Department of Justice determines to be protected.
It’s named in honor of Fred Korematsu, who filed suit against the government for detention of Japanese-ancestry citizens during World War II, and in honor of Rep. Mark Takai, who worked to repeal that precedent. The 2017 bill has been reintroduced at least one time, in 2021, and is being reintroduced again.
The National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) states that, if passed, the bill would amend the Non-Detention Act of 1971 to bar detentions or imprisonment based on protected characteristics, including race or religion.
The Non-Detention Act sought to repeal the Emergency Detention Act of 1950, a law that continued the legacy of Executive Order 9066, which led to the incarceration of 120,000 individuals in the 1940s on the basis of their Japanese ancestry under the guise of “military necessity” and national security, NAPABA states.
The Supreme Court found the orders constitutional following challenges by Fred Korematsu, Gordon Hirabayashi and Minoru Yasui.