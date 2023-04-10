SEBRING — As he introduced it in 2021, U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has reintroduced the U.S. Citrus Protection Act.
As before, this law would prohibit the importation of commercially produced fresh citrus fruit originating from the People’s Republic of China. Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, has said that such importation was one way that citrus diseases, like canker and greening, came into the United States.
The Asian citrus psyllid (Diaphorina citri) carries the microbes that cause the disease. To date, aside from breeding trees capable of producing fruit despite infection, eradication efforts have focused on getting rid of the insect.
Steube’s law goes beyond disease protection, however. It would also offer commercial protections against fruit imports from nations where growers have lower labor and food safety costs.
One example Royce has referenced in the past is Mexican blueberries, allowed in under both the North American Free-Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).
“Floridians annually produce millions of cartons of citrus fruits, millions of gallons of citrus juices, and hundreds of thousands of citrus byproducts, right here in the USA,” Steube said Friday in a press release. “It’s unacceptable that we allow our adversary to import high pest-risk citrus, to the detriment of U.S. producers.”
Florida has 47,300 farm operations across the state and is ranked first in the U.S. in total cash receipts for citrus crops. Florida’s citrus growers support $1.72 billion in sales revenue and more than 16,000 jobs throughout the state’s economy.