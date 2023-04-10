SEBRING — As he introduced it in 2021, U.S. Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) has reintroduced the U.S. Citrus Protection Act.

As before, this law would prohibit the importation of commercially produced fresh citrus fruit originating from the People’s Republic of China. Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, has said that such importation was one way that citrus diseases, like canker and greening, came into the United States.

