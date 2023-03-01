AVON PARK — Steve Kempe’s first shot at joining the Avon Park Park Fire Department turned out to be a missed opportunity on his part, but a year later his second chance turned out to be the charm leading to a 34-year career with the department.

Kempe started working Feb. 27, 1989, and started his last 24-hour shift at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

