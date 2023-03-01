AVON PARK — Steve Kempe’s first shot at joining the Avon Park Park Fire Department turned out to be a missed opportunity on his part, but a year later his second chance turned out to be the charm leading to a 34-year career with the department.
Kempe started working Feb. 27, 1989, and started his last 24-hour shift at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
He was born in California, but his family moved to Brandon when he was 6 months old. Then his family resided in the Sebring area when he was in fifth through seventh grades. Then it was back to Brandon.
He was going to the Tampa Fire Academy where he met a friend, Lonnie Shields, who one day spotted a newspaper advertisement for openings at the Avon Park Fire Department.
“We both had our certifications by then,” Kempe noted.
Kempe told Shields. “I know where Avon Park is.”
“Having lived in Sebring, I know exactly where Avon Park is,” he said.
As it turned out, they knew the “where,” but didn’t know the “when” in pursuit of the job opportunity.
“We ended up coming to the Avon Park Fire Department in 1988 and when we got there it was a Friday when we arrived and it was the previous Wednesday when we were supposed to be there,” Kempe said. “So we were late and we ended up not getting hired.”
Kempe remembers after learning of their lost opportunity it was time to get something to eat and then-fire chief Terry Feickert directed them to the Wild Turkey Tavern.
Back then, getting a job with a fire department was really hard as things weren’t expanding those days and new departments weren’t opening whereas now there is almost a need for firefighters, he explained.
Then a year later there was another ad for the Avon Park Fire Department, he said.
A month before Kempe was hired, Joe Trainor became chief of the Avon Park Fire Department.
Trainor was from Tampa and he knew all the people who had trained at the Fire Academy, Kempe said. They ended up hiring three new firefighters at that time, which ended up being Shields, Joe Berry and himself.
Berry left to work in Reedy Creek and Shields, who was a little older, had previously retired, Kempe explained.
In talking about any close calls during his career with the department, Kempe remembered a fire call to a T-shirt printing business that did silk screening.
It was before the two-in/two-out protocol, so there would be two firefighters inside a building with no one on the outside, he said.
This was an incident where the firefighters were pulling the ceiling down since the fire was in the ceiling, but they didn’t realize that acetone and other chemicals had spilled, Kempe said.
“We were pulling the ceiling down and the fire came down and the next thing you know the whole room around us was lit up,” he said. “I remember Lance Truax, who worked for EMS, he was already putting his gear on because he had seen the fire, but we just took the handline [firehose] that we had and started extinguishing it on the way out. We got out of there.
“That was kind of one close call,” Kempe said.
Back then it was a two-man minimum so they would actually be down to two guys, Kempe said, so at times if there was a big two-story house fire there would only be two firefighters on duty and they would page out for off-duty personnel and the few volunteers that they had.
“So for awhile it would just be you and another guy fighting a fire by yourselves for 30 minutes or so until people came to give you a hand and then you don’t know if anybody is coming or not,” he said.
In retirement, Kempe has a spot in Brevard County where he plans to enjoy the water and fishing while maintaining his residency in Sebring.