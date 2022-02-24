SEBRING — With whips cracking and horses trotting, the Florida Cracker Trail Ride made its way through Highlands County on Wednesday with Cracker Trail Elementary School being one of the favorite stops.
It’s the 35th annual Cracker Trail Ride as Cracker Trail Elementary celebrates its 30th year.
The students assembled outside to see the riders and their horses and to hear plenty of whip cracking.
The ride started Saturday in Bradenton and is scheduled to end on Saturday in Fort Pierce.
Trail Boss Suzanne Park said the riders enjoy the warm and sunny weather.
“It is beautiful weather. Oh my gosh, it has been outstanding, very nice weather,” she said. “We have had weather as awful as 17 degrees and as awful as 88 degrees. So we are super happy with the nice breezy 78 and low 80s.”
Park said this is her 18th year on the Cracker Trail Ride, which celebrates the state’s cattle history. It is her eighth year as the trail boss.
The Trail Ride has 150 registered with about 120 riders going out every day.
“We have support folks back at the camps watching the livestock that has been left behind and making sure everything stays safe back at home,” Park said.
The Trail Ride is accompanied by a catering crew from Susie Q’s catering from Myakka City.
“They are fantastic and they fix Cracker food for us all week long, traditional good eating,” Park said. The morning’s breakfast included grits, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage and fresh fruit.
Cracker Trail Elementary Principal Rick Kogelschatz said it is a special day for the kids, the staff and school with this long-standing tradition.
“We always look forward to the Cracker Trail Riders coming and look forward to the reenactment and always welcome them here on campus,” he said.
The Florida Cracker Trail Association has ridden the longest continuously used trail for transporting cattle in the country while educating people along the way on the 19th century Florida Crackers’ practices of agriculture, animal husbandry and respect for the land.
Last month’s message to the ride’s newcomers stressed that, “this isn’t a Pony Express re-enactment.” It’s nine days and 140-plus miles, averaging 15 to 20 miles a day, by my saddle horn mounted GPS. It’s a group trail ride. There is plenty of great fun, laughter, old fashioned, face to face conversation with others of like interest.