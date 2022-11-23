Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian soldier looks at the bodies of Russian soldiers in Terny, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine could face rolling blackouts across the country through March, an energy expert said, due to what another official described Tuesday as the “colossal” damage done to Ukraine’s power grid by relentless Russian airstrikes. Ukrainians are being told to stock up on supplies, evacuate hard-hit areas — or even think about leaving the country altogether.

Sergey Kovalenko, the CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said in a Facebook post late Monday that the company was under instructions from Ukraine’s state grid operator to resume emergency blackouts in the areas it covers, including the capital Kyiv and the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recommended for you