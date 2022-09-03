LAKE PLACID AND SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. recently held their 9th annual Stop the Violence, “God is for me” outreach event simultaneously in Sebring and Lake Placid. In Sebring, the event was held at the Hope Center on MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue; and in Lake Placid it was held in Highway Park at the corner of Crestmore Drive and Vision Street. Both events took place Aug. 27.
“We had a great time in the community giving away back packs, school supplies and clothes,” The Holy Trap organizers said.
Both locations had plenty of supplies, music and the word of God. “We appreciate everyone who came out for this great day of fellowship in our local communities.”
In Sebring, The Holy Trap was supported by the Sebring Police Department and the word of God was given by Andrae Williams. In Lake Placid, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department was represented by Sgt. Jason Mulligan and Deputy Courtney Toney showing their support. Pastor Terrace Walker spoke the word of God while Mike Barber provided the music.
The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. is a non-profit organization that serves the Highlands County area. “We’re proud to be a part of such a wonderful and caring community,” the organization said.