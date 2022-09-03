LAKE PLACID AND SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. recently held their 9th annual Stop the Violence, “God is for me” outreach event simultaneously in Sebring and Lake Placid. In Sebring, the event was held at the Hope Center on MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue; and in Lake Placid it was held in Highway Park at the corner of Crestmore Drive and Vision Street. Both events took place Aug. 27.

“We had a great time in the community giving away back packs, school supplies and clothes,” The Holy Trap organizers said.

