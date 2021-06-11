SEBRING — Lakeshore Mall update: “Yes” there is a business going into the former Kmart anchor location and “No” a local businessman has not purchased the mall.
Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek said she received a text recently from her neighbor asking if the mall had been sold.
“That rumor goes around every couple of years since the mall opened,” she said. Someone didn’t buy the mall; it is still owned by BV Belk Properties.
Also, for months there has been word that a tenant would be opening a business in the old Kmart location at the south end of the mall.
A contract was signed Tuesday for the expansive spot, but it is not with a typical retail business one would expect to find in a shopping mall.
Cheek said Storage Units Sebring, LLC will be renovating the Kmart location. It will be a self-contained, climate-controlled storage.
Someone had told her recently that almost all the storage places in town are full, Cheek said.
The contractor, who checked the old Kmart space Tuesday, told Cheek they would probably not start construction until the end of summer and it would take six to eight months to complete.
Tony Kostantinidis, with Storage Units Sebring, said they like the area and see the need.
“We have a unique product, we are actually building a drive-through in that Kmart, which means you physically bring your car into the building so you are not in the elements when loading and unloading,” he said. “Right down the middle; where the garden center is. It is a physical driveway that is going to drive into the building on one side and drive out on the other side.”
It will probably be about nine months before they open, he said.
“I think we have come through the COVID mostly and everybody [mall tenants] that is here, is here for awhile,” Cheek said.
Also, Lakeshore Mall just signed a lease for a smoothie operator that will be located next to Farmer’s Insurance across from Planet Fitness.
Luis Palma will be opening “Stashie’s Smoothies,” with the stashie name in reference to Palma’s mustache, Cheek said.
He plans to open by July 1, she said.