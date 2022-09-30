SEBRING — Residents and city workers were cleaning up after Hurricane Ian battered the area with high winds for a prolonged period and dumped heavy rainfall in the already saturated areas of the county.
The western part of Lakeview Drive in the area from Veterans Beach to Western Boulevard had flooded areas once again, which was the case just a week ago after heavy rains.
City workers used chainsaws to clear a large tree blown over from the storm on Highlands Road off Lakeview Drive. The tree’s roots appeared to have broken a waterline.
West Boulevard, a short connector between the Sebring Parkway and Lakeview Drive, which is prone to flooding, had flooded again and appeared impassable Wednesday morning.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said he had spoken with the fire chief and the city administrator. Sebring came out fairly well.
“Compared to Hurricane Irma, it was not even a drop in a bucket. I know there were some places that got hurt,” he said. “I don’t want to sound light on it.”
It was bad, but the damage was not as bad, so the city came out pretty good, Shoop said.
The area of his residence has a power outage, he noted. People are running on generators.
There is a transformer on Park Street that blew up and some trees are on powerlines so they are working on getting that back up, Shoop said.
“Overall, we were very fortunate,” he said.
As some citizens cleared felled branches from their yards, others drove over to the City Pier to view the high water level of Lake Jackson.
Shawn Kilts and Kristie Jackson, who live in the Villa Palms apartments on Villa Road were at the City Pier, taking photos.
Jackson noted that the seawall was damaged extensively at the Don Jose Mexican Restaurant on Lake Jackson.
“It is terribly sad,” she said of the damage.
Avon Park City Manager said the city had several trees downed by the storm with most of them cleared already by city workers and the remainder being cleared Thursday afternoon.
There are power outages in several places in Avon Park, he said, other than that they are OK.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said administrators will be doing individual school assessments Friday.
“I know we do have power outages at the district office and at some schools across our district,” she said.