Storm has 90 percent chance of forming

SEBRING — Meteorologists aboard an Air Force reconnaissance aircraft flew into the tropical depression in the south-central Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon to determine whether the nation will have its third-named storm, Claudette.
“At 5 p.m. we’ll get an update on whether the wind is below 34 knots, which is a tropical depression, or above 34 knots, which is a tropical storm,” said Eric Oglesby, meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Tampa. “There’s a 90% chance of it developing in the next 48 hours.”
The disturbance in the west central Gulf is “moving slowly north and it is likely to form tonight or early Friday,” he told the Highland News-Sun. “We will continue to evaluate.”
According to Oglesby, that flow of air has been the source of heavy rains in parts of Highlands County in the last several days.
“There is a deep cone of tropical air with a deep, southerly flow on the east side that pulls moisture out of the western Caribbean and right over our state,” he said.
As for Wednesday’s heavy rain, Oglseby said, “Most of the county actually had less than a 10th of an inch, but there was one strip, 10-15 miles wide, that ran from Lorida southwest, where 2 to 4 inches of rain fell in a short time. From Sebring down to Archbold, an inch of rain fell in a short time.”
The heavy rain caused fender benders around the Sebring area Wednesday, including a tractor trailer jack-knife on U.S. 27. The accident created a traffic backup on both sides of U.S. 27 north of Lake Placid.
“It doesn’t surprise me that there would be traffic accidents,” Oglesby said. “Heavy rain can cause dangerous road conditions.”
The present forecast for the county does not indicate high winds or storm conditions, but that could change; rather, the area will continue to see scattered to numerous showers, as well as locally heavy afternoon rain and thunder showers. Rain chances increase from 10% on Friday to 60% on Saturday through Tuesday, and 80% chance of rain on Thursday next week.
Though this year’s hurricane season may not be as busy as past years, what’s important is “that one named storm that’s aimed at you,” Oglesby said.