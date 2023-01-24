TALLAHASSEE — Florida Power & Light customers could face increased electric bills in April after the utility got hit in 2022 by hurricanes and higher-than-expected natural gas costs.

FPL said Monday it will ask the state Public Service Commission to approve collecting $1.3 billion from customers to recoup costs related to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. It also will seek to collect about $2.1 billion because of high natural gas prices in 2022 — though that would be partially offset by reducing the amount FPL expects to collect for 2023 gas costs by $1 billion.

Recommended for you