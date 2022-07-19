SEBRING — Before any redevelopment or enhancements to the city’s waterfront at City Pier Beach, the stormwater issues in the area will be addressed.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said he and CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez met recently with City Administrator Scott Noethlich and Mayor John Shoop to discuss the next steps and how they would be proceeding with the waterfront.
The big issue affecting the waterfront is the runoff water and drainage issues on Lakeview Drive, he said. The city feels it needs to address that before anything else, because retention ponds and how that gets laid out will be affected.
“Once they get over that, then I think we will be in a position to go in and start making some modifications to improve it,” Leidel said. The city has already gone in and cleaned up the bathrooms and put it some lighting to help with the issues that occur at night. Leidel said there are also cameras that have been put in place to help with safety.
“I think you will start to see us partnering together to accomplish projects, whether it’s a splashpad or a playground or some other type of amenity, but you are probably looking at a little bit of time,” he said.
Noethlich said he invited CivilSurv Design Group (engineering firm) to take a look at the current stormwater situation. The goal is find out what would essentially increase the useable space or land area. He said it could mean putting stormwater underground.
A lot of stormwater comes down West Center Street and some comes from the entire downtown, with some of it coming down South Ridgewood Drive. Noethlich said there is some stormwater that comes from other areas to Lakeview Drive and makes it way toward the stormwater pond behind the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
It could be a combination of the city and CRA paying for whatever work is done to alleviate the stormwater issues, Noethlich noted.
In March, the City Council approved the CRA’s budget for phase one of the waterfront redevelopment project.
The design firm Kimley-Horn estimated the phase one cost at about $6.3 million with the estimated cost for the entire project being between $17 million and $24 million.