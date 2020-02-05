SEBRING — What started as a few Methodist church members complaining about the taste of their church service coffee has turned into a way to fund missions.
Now First Sebring Church imports and sells its own brand of coffee — “Strangely Warmed” — as a way not only to fund local and international missions, but also to help support workers throughout the process through a single source of free-trade coffee.
“It’s a dream within a dream,” Lead Pastor David Juliano said, “because [we] got tired of Dan [Andrews] griping about the poor church coffee.”
Like most institutional coffee service, the coffee served between the traditional and contemporary was a “big name” brand served from a stainless steel brewer/urn. Members like Dan Andrews didn’t like it.
“I told him, if you don’t like it, do something about it,” Juliano said.
With that permission, in the fall of 2018, Andrews and other church members took a small dining room off the main area of the Family Life Center and turned what Andrews called a “white, sterile environment” into a warm-toned coffee café with stuffed chairs and couches and two coffee bars.
Then, Andrews said, they “started rotating the flavor profiles” by trying out every variety of coffee at the grocery stores.
“You name it, we tried it,” Andrews said.
Then, in January 2019, a family going through a tough time came in to talk with Juliano. The wife, Shannon Salazar, now works in the main office.
The husband, Jerson Salazar, is a fellow Methodist from Peru who works for PeruFresh, an import company bringing in “superfoods” like ginger root and maca root, from places like Junín and Chanchamayo, Peru. He also imports arabica coffee from Peru, which has low acidity, bold aroma and a sweet aftertaste.
Salazar told Juliano he had direct connections to farmers who are members of the church and who grow coffee in Villa Rica, Peru, approximately 1,430-1,500 meters (4,600-5,200 feet) above sea level in the Amazon basin, Salazar said.
“It’s the land of the finest coffee in the world,” Salazar said.
The coffee is freshly picked, sun-dried and certified as both organic and free-trade, which means every worker throughout the process gets a fair wage for their work, he said.
Ironically, Salazar said, he’s not a big coffee drinker, but connoisseurs of coffee love the taste, which he attributes in part to taking the time to remove the skins, which add bitterness to coffee.
Andrews and Juliano bear that out. People have loved “Strangely Warmed” so much, they said, that their slogan is “Tastes good, Feels good, Does good,” in reference to the free-trade practices and the fact that all profits from sales go to missions.
One of the missions in the works for Peru, Salazar said, is an orphanage. Juliano and the bishop of the Peruvian Methodist Church are working on what trips to arrange.
Juliano admits he didn’t know before this that Methodists had churches in Peru, but took it as a sign from God and a direction from on high when he learned the farmers’ cooperative there was named “La Florida.”
“It wasn’t a good idea. It was a God idea,” Juliano said. “God just put it in our laps.”
All that was left was to roast and grind the beans when they arrived.
“I knew a guy,” Andrews said: The owner of the former Brewster’s Coffee House used to use Ricky Hayes’ coffee roaster and he was willing to lend it to the church.
After running 200 pounds of beans through it, Andrews said they were happy with the quality, but they needed a grinder.
The one they had “burned up” after every two pounds or so, Andrews said. The church looked for a used won, Juliano said, and it happened they found one owned by the pastor of Bayside Community Church, an out-of-county congregation that forged a partnership with them after Hurricane Irma.
He brought it to them on his next trip to visit family in Frostproof, “and we’re off,” Juliano said.
The church used to serve 40 cups of coffee each Sunday, Andrews said. Now it’s more than 200.
Andrews said First Sebring Church has taken the coffee to serve to teachers on Friday mornings at four Sebring schools, have sold it to local restaurants and have had interest from other churches.
It all started from marrying two services with a common thread over coffee in a café, Andrews said.
And the name? Juliano said that comes from John Wesley, the Anglican priest in the 1700s who started the Methodist revival movement within the Church of England. On the night of May 24, 1738, while struggling with his faith, he attended a prayer meeting in Aldersgate, a ward of London.
While someone read scripture describing the change that God works in the heart through faith, Wesley later wrote, “I felt my heart strangely warmed. I felt I did trust in Christ, Christ alone for salvation.”
Juliano said First Sebring Church’s “mission from God” through coffee came upon them in much the same way.
Those interested in “Strangely Warmed” coffee may visit StrangelyWarmed.com to order it or may visit First Sebring Church any Sunday morning at 126 S. Pine St. in Sebring to have some between the services.
“Strangely Warmed” coffee is also available to sample during weekly business hours in the church’s main office.